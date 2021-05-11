Hegic Market Capitalization Hits $81.38 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $81.38 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00059856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00106874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.44 or 0.00788444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

