HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.