Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.10 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $74.91. 100,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,860. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

