Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €96.48 ($113.51) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.28.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

