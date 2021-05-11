Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.650-5.050 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,991 shares of company stock worth $2,984,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.