Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $861,111.71 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Herc stock opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Herc by 126.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

