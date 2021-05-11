Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,417. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 53.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.