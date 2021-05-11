Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 2,516,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

