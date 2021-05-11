HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 15,068 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 698,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.