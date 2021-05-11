Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.81. Hill International shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 63,983 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Get Hill International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hill International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.