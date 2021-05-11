Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

HRC stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

