Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $109.27 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

