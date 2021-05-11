Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.