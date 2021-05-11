Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,392 shares of company stock worth $4,186,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

