Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

