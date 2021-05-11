Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 486,690 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.