Hoese & Co LLP Has $106,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.49. 261,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,217. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

