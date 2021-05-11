Hoge Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.22 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 137.8% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $224.65 million and $5.22 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.18 or 0.09099628 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,861,635,736 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

