HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 10,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $454.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

