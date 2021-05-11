HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $18,095.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $18,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $898,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $454.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.