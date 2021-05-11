Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

