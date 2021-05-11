Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.96.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.