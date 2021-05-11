H&T Group plc (HAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 289.35 ($3.78) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.90.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.