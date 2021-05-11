H&T Group plc (HAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 289.35 ($3.78) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.90.
H&T Group Company Profile
