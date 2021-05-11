Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.