Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.26 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

