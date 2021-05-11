Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,400 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $159.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.