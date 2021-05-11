Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

