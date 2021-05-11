Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

