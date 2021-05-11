Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

