HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $3.49 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1.74 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003690 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00114236 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,360,824 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,360,823 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

