Hydro One (TSE:H) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.25.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.30 on Friday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$24.64 and a one year high of C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

