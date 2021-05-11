Hydro One’s (H) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.25.

H opened at C$30.30 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$24.64 and a 12-month high of C$31.05. The stock has a market cap of C$18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

