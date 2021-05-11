iA Financial Co. Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.57.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$71.50 on Monday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$37.71 and a one year high of C$72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

