IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.15. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.86.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

