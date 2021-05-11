iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 321.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 2,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,304. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $376.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

