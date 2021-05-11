IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDYA stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

