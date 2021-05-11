IDEX Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 8% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $68.18 million and $2.62 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.