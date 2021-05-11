IFP Advisors Inc Has $1 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

