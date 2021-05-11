IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,099 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

