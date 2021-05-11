IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

