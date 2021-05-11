IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 507.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

