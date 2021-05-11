IFP Advisors Inc Sells 195 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 188,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $586.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.70. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

