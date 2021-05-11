IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.