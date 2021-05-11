IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

