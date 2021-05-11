IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.88.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.32. The firm has a market cap of C$10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.