IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.88.

Shares of IGM opened at C$45.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

