Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $239.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

