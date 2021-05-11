Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Illumina were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $380.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

