Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $380.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.80. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

