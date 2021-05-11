Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $36.31 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Illuvium has a market cap of $36.31 million and $1.69 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $61.98 or 0.00111588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00775950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.05 or 0.01195519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00727965 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

