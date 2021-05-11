ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0665 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $740,581.91 and approximately $113,842.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 82% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,134,679 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

